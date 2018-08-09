ARLINGTON (AP) – Alyssa Thomas scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 17 and the hot-shooting Connecticut Sun eased by the Dallas Wings 101-92 on Wednesday night to extend their winning streak to five straight games and clinch a playoff berth.

Connecticut led by 20 points entering the fourth quarter but Theresa Plaisance hit a 3-pointer to pull the Wings to 96-90 with 42 seconds left. It was the closest Dallas had been since the 5:19 mark of the second quarter. Layshia Clarendon answered with two free throws and Thomas went 1 for 2 from the line on Connecticut’s next trip to seal it.

Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points for Connecticut (17-12) and Chiney Ogwumike had 13. Connecticut set a franchise record with its fifth straight 90-point game.

Connecticut shot 60 percent from the field in the first half for a 48-32 lead and finished 40 of 71.

Elizabeth Cambage scored 15 of her 29 points in the third quarter for Dallas (14-15) before leaving the game in the fourth with an apparent head injury.

The Wings have lost six straight, but still hold a two-game lead on Las Vegas for the final playoff spot. Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points and Azura Stevens had 15 points and nine rebounds.

