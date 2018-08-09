WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FCC, Federal Communications Commission, Media, Newspapers, Sinclair, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune, Tribune Media Co., TV stations

NEW YORK (AP) — Tribune is withdrawing from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair and it’s filing a lawsuit against it, citing breach of contract.

Tribune Media Co. would be on the hook for a $135 million breakup fee, according to the agreement reached last year.

sinclair broadcast group 941498852 Tribune Calls Off $3.9B Buyout By Sinclair

The headquarters of the Sinclair Broadcast Group is shown in Hunt Valley, Maryland. (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. had offered to buy the Chicago company’s 42 TV stations and had agreed to get rid of stations in some markets to gain regulatory approval. Tribune claims Sinclair used “unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations” with the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission over regulatory requirements and refused to sell the stations it needed to.

The two companies had until midnight Wednesday to call off their deal.

Sinclair is one of the nation’s largest owners of TV stations.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s