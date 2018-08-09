LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A trooper with the Nevada Highway Patrol got a scare on Monday when his vehicle, parked along the side of the freeway for a traffic stop, was sideswiped by a passing motorist. It happened at about 5:00 p.m. along northbound Highway 95 near the Summerlin Parkway ramp.
The patrol vehicle’s lights were on and the trooper was inside of the car when the incident took place. He had just stopped a driver and was getting out of his vehicle when an orange Chevrolet Cobalt strayed into the highway’s shoulder, slamming into the trooper’s car.
The impact took the driver’s side door off of the patrol vehicle, and the driver of the Cobalt never even stopped.
After an anonymous tip, the Nevada Highway Patrol was able to locate the Cobalt driver on Wednesday morning and issue her multiple misdemeanor citations — driving without a valid license, hit and run with property damage, and failing to stop and render aid.
driver probably texting.