NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a North Richland Hills man who went missing in February was recovered from the Trinity River on Wednesday, authorities say.

On Tuesday, dive teams confirmed that a vehicle inside the water belonged to NRH resident James Booth. He was reported missing in February. His vehicle was initially reported inside the Trinity River on February 21, but crews identified the vehicle as belonging to him this month.

Crews recovered the vehicle from the water on Wednesday, and Booth’s remains were found inside the car.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the remains belonged to Booth on Thursday. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

In a statement, North Richland Hills police said: “Our department extends our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Booth’s family during this process. It remains our goal to at least provide them with a degree of closure, with the hope that it may be helpful to their grieving process.”