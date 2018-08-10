COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some residents in North Texas may see mail delivery delays after a mercury spill shut down a postal sorting facility.

The North Texas Processing and Distribution Center in Coppell closed after about four gallons of mercury was spilled on Tuesday.

The postal inspector says the mercury was being shipped in a package when it somehow broke open. The U.S. Postal Service didn’t offer details on the package or who mailed it.

No one was injured from the incident. Hazmat teams have contained the spill.

Many residents in North Texas say they haven’t received their mail since Tuesday.

Shaun Mossman is vice president for U.S. Postal Service Southern Area operations. Mossman told customers Wednesday that the center is working to minimize service disruptions, but temporary delays are possible.

Incoming mail is being rerouted until the center reopens.

