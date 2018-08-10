Reveille VIII, the mascot of the Texas A&M Aggies during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Cowboys Stadium on October 1, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A service has been scheduled August 30 at Kyle Field to remember late Texas A&M collie mascot Reveille VIII.

Organizers say Reveille VIII will be laid to rest 10 years to the day from her debut as mascot. The revered 12-year-old dog had been ill and died June 25.

Reveille VIII drew avoidance attention on Sept. 20, 2014, as then-A&M cadet handler Ryan Kreider deflected SMU receiver Der’rikk Thompson away from the dog.

Kreider gained fame for throwing himself in front of the out-of-bounds player.

A&M went on to win 58-6.

Kreider has been invited to attend the service this month outside the north end of Kyle Field. The Aggies that Saturday night will host Northwestern State.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)