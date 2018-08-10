DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A water main break has shut down multiple roads in downtown Dallas on Friday morning. This happened at about 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and St. Paul Street. Crews with the water department, Dallas Fire-Rescue, the Dallas Police Department, Atmos and Oncor are all on the scene.

#BREAKING Water main break in Downtown Dallas at Elm and St. Paul. Reports from firefighters of building basements flooded. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/5e6fmfa2vR — Jennifer Lindgren (@JLindgrenCBS11) August 10, 2018

The water flow has been shut down to help drain areas that have flooded, but it will take some time before the water main can be repaired. The power to a nearby loft building has been shut off while this situation is unfolding, forcing the residents to rely on a generator.

The basement of that loft building became flooded after the break. Used primarily for parking, water rained down from the ceiling of the underground garage because the water main is located at street level. Vehicles were seen sitting in five to six inches of water, and some people were trying to remove their cars before the situation got any worse.

Firefighters are trying to keep people out of the area.

BREAKING: Major water main break in Downtown #Dallas has multiple roads closed as the water is causing the street to buckle in places.

Elm Street CLOSED between Griffin and Harwood pic.twitter.com/NJyxJlh73c — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) August 10, 2018

The surrounding roadways have been compromised, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. Streets are buckling, and portions of Elm Street will need to be dug up in order to make water main repairs. Officials have explained that roads will be closed for at least a few hours, but may need to be shut down indefinitely.