FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Sunday evening.

Evan Banda went missing from his home in the 8800 block of Elk Creek Lane at around 7 p.m.

He is described as being 4 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white jacket with a maroon stripe and green pants.