GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Grapevine is getting ready for its next big road project.

The Interstate 635 and Texas 121 interchange is getting a $370 million makeover. It’s the next big piece of the DFW Connector Project which has already brought $1 billion worth of improvements to Texas 121 and Texas 114.

“We added multiple lanes through the area as well as improved ramps and direct connectors in and out of 114 and 121,” NorthGate Constructors’ Alyssa Tenorio said.

This next extension will widen and reconstruct the 635 and 121 interchange north of DFW airport. The goal is to improve mobility by having smoother entrances and exits and more lanes for drivers.

“A great portion of this project was funded through the Texas Clear Lanes Initiative which is an initiative from the Texas Department of Transportation and Governor Abbotts’s office to improve major corridors throughout specific metropolitan areas,” Tenorio said.

For the next four years, drivers should brace for the usual construction delays.

“People are not going to slow down. There’s cones and there’s barrels, and I mean it’s just terrible,” professional driver Richard Fleming said.

It’s something Fleming says he won’t be able to avoid because of his work, but he believes the improvements are needed and is excited for them.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” he said.

On Monday, the City of Grapevine, the Texas Department of Transportation and NorthGate Constructors will host an official groundbreaking ceremony at 1:30 p.m. at The Laurel in Grapevine. Construction will start in the next month.