DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a man died after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing a street Saturday evening. Neither vehicle stopped to help the man.

Police say at around 10:00 p.m., a man was walking across the 2200 block of East Ledbetter Dive near Lancaster Road when two cars struck him.

Both vehicles failed to stop and render aid.

Police do not have any vehicle descriptions available as they continue to find any surveillance video in the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.