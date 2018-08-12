WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:dallas police, deadly accident, Hit and Run, Lancaster Road, Ledbetter Drive

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a man died after he was struck by two vehicles while crossing a street Saturday evening. Neither vehicle stopped to help the man.

Police say at around 10:00 p.m., a man was walking across the 2200 block of East Ledbetter Dive near Lancaster Road when two cars struck him.

Both vehicles failed to stop and render aid.

Police do not have any vehicle descriptions available as they continue to find any surveillance video in the area.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s