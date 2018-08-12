DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead in the parking lot Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Mountain Creek Apartments in the 3200 block of Persimmon Road at around 7:50 a.m. in regards to a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Dallas County Medical Examiner identified the man as 25-year-old Marin Deleon.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 214.671.3627 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.