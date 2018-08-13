BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Back-to-school means many things to many people, and in this social media age, it often means music videos!

With that in mind, Burleson ISD leaders, school principals and school board trustees wanted to get the 2018-19 school year started right with “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” a pop parody of Justin Timberlake’s hit.

“Each year, we set the tone for the excitement and energy that goes on inside of the district,” said Dr. Bret Jimerson, BISD Superintendent. “Principals had a great time making this year’s video, and we think students and faculty members will be impressed to see their principals in the video.”

Monday, August 13 was the first day back for teachers in the district.

“Dr. Jimerson’s vision for shared leadership and fun is apparent in this video,” said Mikala Hill, Executive Director of Communications for BISD. “Our principals certainly take the lead as they laugh through their dance routines. The video shoot was truly a fun way to inspire success.”

Students return to BISD schools August 20.