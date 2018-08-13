Grand Opening Festivities Underway At Texas Live! In ArlingtonThe new entertainment district in the city of Arlington officially opens for business today. Texas Live! features food, entertainment and a new concert venue.

After 50 Years, McDonald's Isn't Messing With Its Big MacMcDonald's is fighting to hold onto customers as the Big Mac turns 50, but it's not messing with the makings of its most famous burger.

Cutting Edge Fun at Fort Worth Axe FactoryThere's a new blade chucking challenge in Cowtown. If your game night is feeling a little stale head to the Fort Worth Axe Factory where they're taking things up a notch and throwing axes at targets. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones sees if she has what it takes to split wood. Spoiler Alert: She's no one toss wonder.