WEATHER
North Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Wet Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Jeff Ray
It's another cool August day as rain continues to fall across parts of North Texas on Monday, and the showers will last through Tuesday morning. Expect to see dry conditions and hotter temperatures by Thursday.
Leighton Vander Esch: Born To Be A Cowboy
Growing up in Riggins, Idaho -- a town with 410 people -- he’s fought against the stereotype of being a small-town guy his entire life.
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
Keep the umbrella handy! Rain chances remain in the forecast Monday and into Tuesday.
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Interactive Map: What New Security Features Has Your North Texas School Added?
The CBS 11 I-Team asked Dallas-Fort Worth public school districts what security additions they’ve made in the past year.
City Of Grapevine Preparing For Next Road Project At I-635 And TX-121
The Interstate 635 and Texas 121 interchange is getting a $370 million makeover.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Weather App
Track The Heat
Share Photos
Mobile 11
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Leighton Vander Esch: Born To Be A Cowboy
Growing up in Riggins, Idaho -- a town with 410 people -- he’s fought against the stereotype of being a small-town guy his entire life.
Rangers
Sabathia, Stanton Lead Yankees Over Rangers 7-2
Gregorius homered and turned in a pair of nifty defensive plays as the Yankees defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday.
Mavericks
Mavericks Announce 2018-19 Schedule, 5 Games Nationally Televised
The 2018-19 campaign will mark the Mavericks’ 39th season and their 18th playing at American Airlines Center.
Stars
Janmark Signs $2.3 Million Deal With Stars For 2018-19
Stars forward Mattias Janmark has signed a $2.3 million contract for the 2018-19 season. Janmark was a restricted free agent before the deal, announced Wednesday by the team.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Wet Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Jeff Ray
It's another cool August day as rain continues to fall across parts of North Texas on Monday, and the showers will last through Tuesday morning. Expect to see dry conditions and hotter temperatures by Thursday.
Leighton Vander Esch: Born To Be A Cowboy
Growing up in Riggins, Idaho -- a town with 410 people -- he’s fought against the stereotype of being a small-town guy his entire life.
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
Keep the umbrella handy! Rain chances remain in the forecast Monday and into Tuesday.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Grand Opening Festivities Underway At Texas Live! In Arlington
The new entertainment district in the city of Arlington officially opens for business today. Texas Live! features food, entertainment and a new concert venue.
Get the Kitchen of Your Dreams at IKEA Frisco
After 50 Years, McDonald's Isn't Messing With Its Big Mac
McDonald's is fighting to hold onto customers as the Big Mac turns 50, but it's not messing with the makings of its most famous burger.
Get Professional Interior Design Services at IKEA Frisco
Cutting Edge Fun at Fort Worth Axe Factory
There's a new blade chucking challenge in Cowtown. If your game night is feeling a little stale head to the Fort Worth Axe Factory where they're taking things up a notch and throwing axes at targets. Eat See Play's Taryn Jones sees if she has what it takes to split wood. Spoiler Alert: She's no one toss wonder.
E.S.P. Videos
Eat.See.Play Video
Contests & More
Other
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Links & Numbers
Upload Images/Video
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Marriott On Board As Amazon Launches Alexa For Hotel Rooms
Amazon has launched a version of Alexa for hotels that allows guests to order room service, ask for more towels or get restaurant recommendations without having to pick up the phone.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS Entertainment
CBS 11 News
Watch Now
Live News KTVT-CBS 11 News This Morning
On Air Schedule:
05:00 AM
CBS 11 News This Morning at 5am
06:00 AM
CBS 11 News This Morning at 6am
07:00 AM
CBS This Morning
09:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
View All Programs
Cadillac ‘Eat.See.Play’ Giveaway: Grapevine Olive Oil Company
August 13, 2018 at 5:00 am