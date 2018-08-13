WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM) – Legendary singer Aretha Franklin is in a Detroit hospital and is said to be gravely ill.

Family and friends have gathered by her side and are asking for prayers and privacy.

The 76-year-old Queen of Soul has battled a number of health problems over the years.

aretha franklin 501811196 Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Reportedly Gravely Ill

Singer/musician Aretha Franklin attends the opening of the Mica and Ahmet Ertegun Atrium at Jazz at Lincoln Center. (credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Jazz at Lincoln Center)

On doctor’s orders, Franklin canceled a series of concerts last summer. This year Franklin canceled both a March 25 show in Newark, New Jersey, that would have taken place on her birthday, and a scheduled appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Franklin’s last live performance was in November of 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Early last year the Queen of Soul announced that she was retiring. “This will be my last year,” Franklin said in February of 2017. “I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

The American icon said she wasn’t going to be completely inactive and would still perform “some select things,” but wanted to spend time with her grandchildren.

Aretha Franklin’s first two Grammy Awards – for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance – were for her 1967 recording of “Respect.” In all, she was the recipient of 20 Grammy Awards and 3 Lifetime Achievement Awards, and was the first woman to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

