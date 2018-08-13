FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – For the first time, school districts across Texas will receive letter grades.

The state plans to roll out the new accountability system on Wednesday, August 15.

The first ratings will be based on how each school performed during the 2017-18 school year.

Some school leaders are against the system, fearing it will show unfair results.

The Texas Education Agency says “this is a good way for parents to know how well our schools are performing and that the educators to be better informed about their school performance.”

On its website the TEA says: “The 85th Texas Legislature passed House Bill (HB) 22, establishing three domains for measuring the academic performance of districts and campuses: Student Achievement, School Progress, and Closing the Gaps. Districts will receive a rating of A, B, C, D, or F for overall performance, as well as for performance in each domain.”

Groups like Texas Association of School Administrators believe there’s a better way to do this. It said, “To think that one letter grade somehow accurately reflects the complex work of hundreds of teachers and thousands of students on one campus, let alone an entire district, is really an insult to their hard work.”

Currently the school districts and individual campuses are rated “Met Standard” or “Improvement Required.”