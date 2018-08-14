DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Queen Bey dedicated her performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin’s hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show Monday night at Ford Field with Beyoncé saying, “We love you” and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her “beautiful music.”

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin’s biggest hits, “Respect.”

Franklin is reportedly seriously ill. CNN is reporting that the singer/musician is in hospice care at her home.

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the iconic soul singer.

On doctor’s orders, Franklin canceled a series of concerts last summer. This year the music legend canceled both a March 25 show in Newark, New Jersey, that would have taken place on her birthday, and a scheduled appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest.

Franklin’s last live performance was in November of 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

