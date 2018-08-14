  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Frisco Heritage, high school football, Jason Faulkenberry, Kenneth Gilchrist

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Everything is new again for the Frisco Heritage Coyotes football team.

A new head coach.

A new quarterback.

A new attitude.

Kenneth Gilchrist, who was the head coach at Class 3A Whitney for five years, is the new head coach at Heritage.

Jason Faulkenberry is the Coyotes new quarterback. Faulkenberry might be new to Heritage, but he knows Coach Gilchrist.

In 2017, Faulkenberry was the quarterback at Godley, where he played against the Gilchrist-coached Whitney. (Whitney beat Godley in that game.)

Now, Gilchrist and Faulkenberry are looking to turn around the fortunes at Heritage.

“Yeah, I have a chip on my shoulder, and the players do to.” Coach Gilchrist admitted to CBS 11 Sports.

Last season, the Coyotes finished 4-6, missing the playoffs. They aren’t expecting the same outcome this year.

“I expect to have a big year.” Faulkenberry added. “I expect to come in and lead the team to the playoffs.”

“We expect to make the playoffs, for sure.” wide receiver Glen Mbaku said. “Heritage has only made the playoffs one time in program history. We think we can step up and make the playoffs immediately.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s