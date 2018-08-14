FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Everything is new again for the Frisco Heritage Coyotes football team.

A new head coach.

A new quarterback.

A new attitude.

Kenneth Gilchrist, who was the head coach at Class 3A Whitney for five years, is the new head coach at Heritage.

Jason Faulkenberry is the Coyotes new quarterback. Faulkenberry might be new to Heritage, but he knows Coach Gilchrist.

In 2017, Faulkenberry was the quarterback at Godley, where he played against the Gilchrist-coached Whitney. (Whitney beat Godley in that game.)

Now, Gilchrist and Faulkenberry are looking to turn around the fortunes at Heritage.

“Yeah, I have a chip on my shoulder, and the players do to.” Coach Gilchrist admitted to CBS 11 Sports.

Last season, the Coyotes finished 4-6, missing the playoffs. They aren’t expecting the same outcome this year.

“I expect to have a big year.” Faulkenberry added. “I expect to come in and lead the team to the playoffs.”

“We expect to make the playoffs, for sure.” wide receiver Glen Mbaku said. “Heritage has only made the playoffs one time in program history. We think we can step up and make the playoffs immediately.”