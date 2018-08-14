ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a complaint against a North Texas-based sports bar over allegations managers sexually harassed female workers at an Albuquerque location.

The complaints filed in U.S. District Court last week said women employees at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina were regularly subjected to unwelcome sexual conduct by supervisors and co-workers.

Court documents say since 2014 the women received a text message of a supervisor’s private parts, received requests for sex and endured constant derogatory comments about their bodies.

The commission says at least one female was fired after she refused advances. It is seeking an unspecified amount in damages and reforms within the company.

Plano-based Ojos Locos Sports Cantina did not immediately return messages from The Associated Press.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)