FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Not too many recording artists come out of gate ablazing on their first song to chart that hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. But Katy Perry did.

Born Katheryn Hudson on October 25, 1984 in Santa Barbara CA, she was raised by born-again parents. She was originally attracted to gospel music with some pop music “mixed in”. She headed to Nashville in 2001 and secured a record contract with Red Hill Records. Her first album was not commercially successful and eventually the record label closed down. She then moved to Los Angeles and changed her last name to Perry (her mother’s maiden name).

After several more years of songs and albums not hitting on all cylinders, she finally achieved fame and commercial success in 2008 once she signed with Capitol Records. She has charted 28 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, 14 of which made the top 10, and 9 number one songs. She is not only a successful singer/songwriter/actress but also an excellent businesswoman and philanthropist, with an estimated net worth of over $120 million.

“I Kissed A Girl” was released on April 28, 2008 on the Capitol Records label, part of her second studio album One Of The Boys. Written by Perry, Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, and Cathy Dennis, it hit #1 on May 31, 2008 and stayed there for seven consecutive weeks, and on the Hot 100 for 21 weeks. Running 2:59 seconds, the lyrics go like this:

This was never the way I planned

Not my intention

I got so brave, drink in hand

Lost my discretion

It’s not what, I’m used to

Just wanna try you on

I’m curious for you

Caught my attention

I kissed a girl and I liked it

The taste of her cherry chap stick

I kissed a girl just to try it

I hope my boyfriend don’t mind it

It felt so wrong

It felt so right

Don’t mean I’m in love tonight

I kissed a girl and I liked it

I liked it

This was the top summer song of 2008!