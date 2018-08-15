OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say a rodeo bull broke free from the Oklahoma City Stockyards and charged through streets and chased people, including one person who jumped into a river to escape the animal’s path.

An Oklahoma City Police Department report identifies the suspect as “Rodeo Bull,” standing 4 feet tall, with brown hair and black eyes, and weighing 2,000 pounds.

A police spokesperson says the animal managed to escape a pen at the stockyards late Monday evening and over the course of nearly 30 minutes made it more than two miles to downtown, nearing a hospital and bus station.

What do you do when you need to catch a loose bull? Call some cowboys… not the ones in Dallas with the pigskin, the ones on horses, with ropes. The cowboys used lassos to help police corral the bull but the animal collapsed and died after it was captured.

The bull chased several people and rammed a squad car, but no serious injuries were reported.

