(CBSDFW.COM) – Xtava issued a recall Allure hair dryers on Wednesday, August 15 due to fire, burn and electric shot hazards.

This recall involves the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle.

The hair dryers were sold separately or as part of various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron or a diffuser.

Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N. All units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.

The firm has received 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger.

One consumer reported a severe burn.

Hazard:

The hair dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire, posing fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the hair dryers and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement hair dryer.

Consumer Contact:

Xtava toll-free at 877-643-8440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or click here.