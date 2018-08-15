DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said officers stopped a kidnapping thanks to witnesses who followed the suspects and victim.

Police said a man followed a woman into a Walgreens Tuesday night near North Central Expressway and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Witnesses said the man, Concepcion Rosales-Zuniga, forced her into a waiting car with two other people inside in the parking lot.

Witnesses decided to follow the car as it drove away.

“They saw a squad car and flagged officers down,” said Major Catrina Shead.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took three suspects into custody.

Police believe the woman and her kidnapper had a prior relationship.

Concepcion Rosales-Zuniga, accomplice Vincente Parra and accomplice Celia Jaimes were arrested for aggravated kidnapping and taken to the Dallas County Jail.