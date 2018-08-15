BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Kidnapping, Concepcion Rosales-Zuniga, dallas police, kidnapping, Local TV, walgreens
Dallas Police cruiser (credit: CBS 11 News)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said officers stopped a kidnapping thanks to witnesses who followed the suspects and victim.

Police said a man followed a woman into a Walgreens Tuesday night near North Central Expressway and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

Witnesses said the man, Concepcion Rosales-Zuniga, forced her into a waiting car with two other people inside in the parking lot.

Witnesses decided to follow the car as it drove away.

“They saw a squad car and flagged officers down,” said Major Catrina Shead.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took three suspects into custody.

Police believe the woman and her kidnapper had a prior relationship.

Concepcion Rosales-Zuniga, accomplice Vincente Parra and accomplice Celia Jaimes were arrested for aggravated kidnapping and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s