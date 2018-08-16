WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The pilot of a single engine Cessna 172 was killed in a crash during takeoff near County Road 4421, east of US 287 in Wise County, according to DPS.

The DPS said the plane was taking off around 7:3o p.m. Thursday from Rhome Meadows Airport when it crashed in a field.

An adult passenger was rushed by air ambulance to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Two children onboard were rushed to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth with unknown injuries; one by air ambulance, the other by ground ambulance.

FAA investigators are on their way to the site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.