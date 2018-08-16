LONDON (CNN) – Amateur golfer Ali Gibb enjoyed a trip on the course that Tiger Woods could only dream of earlier this week — hitting a hole-in-one three times in the same day. The 51-year-old managed the incredible feat while successfully defending her championship title at Croham Hurst Golf Club in Surrey, south of London.

She hit her first ace on a par-3 fifth hole in the morning, during the 36-hole tournament, before repeating the trick on the same hole during the afternoon. Gibb completed her incredible hat-trick at a par-3 11th hole, and admitted that she is still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“It was a crazy day, and what happened was quite unbelievable. It took its time to sink in,” Gibb stated. “Most people might spend all their lives trying to get one, I got three in five hours.”

Club pro Adam Aram said that he was impressed when Gibb carded the first hole-in-one but, by the time the time that she sank the third hole-in-one, it was unbelievable. “I said to her, ‘What have you been drinking at lunch time? You can’t have three holes-in-one on the same day — two’s enough,'” Aram said.

Before her unforgettable Tuesday, Gibb had registered three holes-in-one in her entire time playing golf — her first being at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in South Africa. She recalled, “I did some part-time consultancy work for a friend who runs a travel company, and the course overlooked the bay.”

“I was thinking, ‘That’s it, I’m done. I’ve done my life hole-in-one,'” Gibb added. “Now, I have managed to double that, which was completely unexpected.”

Gibb was introduced to the sport 20 years ago while working in London, when a colleague invited her to join for a golf day north of London. She immediately turned to her father for advice, who had been playing since he was a child. “He looked at me and said, ‘You don’t play golf,'” Gibb continued.

“I’m just enjoying what I have achieved, but that is my moment in the sun,” said Gibb.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)