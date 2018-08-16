DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo is helping families get “Back in the Swing of Things” with its school supplies drive on Aug. 18 and 19.

Guests who bring in a new, unused backpack (or other school supplies) will score a Family Four-Pack of tickets, which includes two adult and two children’s admission tickets for just $20. That’s a savings of $34 off of regular admission.

They will collect items at the zoo’s front entrance and donate the backpacks to two South Dallas schools – Harrell Budd Elementary School and Felix G. Botello Elementary School.

Also, if you’re around Labor Day Weekend, the Dallas Zoo will award three lucky families on each day (September 1-3) with a lifetime membership to the zoo for a family of four.

They will choose families at random at ticket booths through a “golden ticket-style” giveaway. Fun!