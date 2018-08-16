BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
Filed Under:Animals, backpacks, Dallas Zoo, Education, free, Free The Animals, giveaway, Kids, Membership, School, school supplies, Students
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo is helping families get “Back in the Swing of Things” with its school supplies drive on Aug. 18 and 19.

Guests who bring in a new, unused backpack (or other school supplies) will score a Family Four-Pack of tickets, which includes two adult and two children’s admission tickets for just $20. That’s a savings of $34 off of regular admission.

They will collect items at the zoo’s front entrance and donate the backpacks to two South Dallas schools – Harrell Budd Elementary School and Felix G. Botello Elementary School.

Also, if you’re around Labor Day Weekend, the Dallas Zoo will award three lucky families on each day (September 1-3) with a lifetime membership to the zoo for a family of four.

They will choose families at random at ticket booths through a “golden ticket-style” giveaway. Fun!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s