GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – After months of controversy, it appears Grand Prairie ISD superintendent Dr. Susan Hull may be moving out of the district.

A memo from GPISD school board president Burke Hall recommends deleting two items from Hull’s contract.

The first, that she agrees to rent a home owned by the district.

And the second, that she must live within GPISD boundaries.

GPISD bought a home and property next to Garner Fine Arts Academy for nearly $700,000.

Hull rents it for $2,000 a month.

She was getting a $1,000 month housing allowance but in January the allowance was removed and replaced with a $12,000 annual raise.

Over the last two years, Hull’s administration spent $160,000 on renovations to the home including tile, countertops and ceiling fans.

The board is expected to vote on the contract changes Thursday night.

