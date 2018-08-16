GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – After months of controversy, it appears Grand Prairie ISD superintendent Dr. Susan Hull may be moving out of the district.
A memo from GPISD school board president Burke Hall recommends deleting two items from Hull’s contract.
The first, that she agrees to rent a home owned by the district.
And the second, that she must live within GPISD boundaries.
GPISD bought a home and property next to Garner Fine Arts Academy for nearly $700,000.
Hull rents it for $2,000 a month.
She was getting a $1,000 month housing allowance but in January the allowance was removed and replaced with a $12,000 annual raise.
Over the last two years, Hull’s administration spent $160,000 on renovations to the home including tile, countertops and ceiling fans.
The board is expected to vote on the contract changes Thursday night.
