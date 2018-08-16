BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
By Cristin Severance
Filed Under:Consumer Justice, GPISD, Grand Prairie ISD, Local TV, School Board, superintendent, Susan Hull

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM)After months of controversy, it appears Grand Prairie ISD superintendent Dr. Susan Hull may be moving out of the district.

A memo from GPISD school board president Burke Hall recommends deleting two items from Hull’s contract.

hullhouse GPISD Superintendent May Move Out Of Home And District

Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Susan Hull’s house (CBS11)

The first, that she agrees to rent a home owned by the district.

And the second, that she must live within GPISD boundaries.

GPISD bought a home and property next to Garner Fine Arts Academy for nearly $700,000.

Hull rents it for $2,000 a month.

screen shot 2018 05 30 at 10 19 56 pm GPISD Superintendent May Move Out Of Home And District

Dr. Susan Hull – GPISD Superintendent

She was getting a $1,000 month housing allowance but in January the allowance was removed and replaced with a $12,000 annual raise.

Over the last two years, Hull’s administration spent $160,000 on renovations to the home including tile, countertops and ceiling fans.

The board is expected to vote on the contract changes Thursday night.

Check back here for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s