By Cristin Severance
Filed Under:Board of Trustees, GPISD, Grand Prairie ISD, Local TV, School Board, school district spending, Superintendent Susan Hull

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Susan Hull is not just leaving the district-owned home, but she’s moving out of the school district.

GPISD bought a home and property next to Garner Fine Arts Academy for nearly $700,000.

Hull rents it for $2,000 a month.

screen shot 2018 08 16 at 10 11 06 pm GPISD Superintendent Moving Out Of District Owned House

Susan Hull – Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent (CBS11)

On Thursday night, the school board voted to remove two stipulations in Hull’s contract that she had to live in the house and within GPISD,

Hull did not give a reason for the move and a district spokesperson would not answer questions after the meeting but told CBS11 to submit questions in writing.

