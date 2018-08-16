GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Susan Hull is not just leaving the district-owned home, but she’s moving out of the school district.

GPISD bought a home and property next to Garner Fine Arts Academy for nearly $700,000.

Hull rents it for $2,000 a month.

On Thursday night, the school board voted to remove two stipulations in Hull’s contract that she had to live in the house and within GPISD,

Hull did not give a reason for the move and a district spokesperson would not answer questions after the meeting but told CBS11 to submit questions in writing.

