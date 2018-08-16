BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big 12, College Football, Football, heisman trophy, NCAA, West Virginia Mountaineers, Will Grier

MORGANTOWN, W.V. (AP) – Maybe Will Grier can do at West Virginia what Baker Mayfield did with Oklahoma before going to the NFL.

If the senior quarterback can mimic the spectacular season had by Mayfield, the Mountaineers would have a couple of significant firsts. They have never won a Big 12 Conference title or had a Heisman Trophy winner.

Oklahoma won its third Big 12 title in a row, and 11th overall, on the way to the College Football Playoff with the Heisman-winning quarterback who was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

While the Sooners are the preseason favorite again, there are also high expectations for Grier, the preseason Big 12 offensive player of the year who threw 34 touchdowns and 3,490 yards in his injury-shortened WVU debut. The Mountaineers even launched a Grier7Heisman.com website during the summer. The Big 12 has never had back-to-back Heisman winners.

“I would never approve a campaign unless I felt like a player could handle it,” coach Dana Holgorsen said. “He’s ready for this. He’s prepared himself his whole life for this. … I’ve got no worries about him not understanding expectations and how to deal with expectations.”

Will Grier

Will Grier of the West Virginia Mountaineers passes against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field on November 04, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Mountaineers, who are 27-27 in conference games since joining the Big 12 seven years ago, were picked second in the preseason media poll, ahead of TCU, Texas and Oklahoma State.

“We’re focused on winning games and being the best we can be, and I think Dana understands and trusts that I know that,” said Grier, the former Florida quarterback who broke the middle finger on his throwing hand when diving for the end zone in the 11th game last season. “What I’m focused on is not the expectations, but the preparation.”

West Virginia also returns receiver David Sills, a former quarterback who had 60 catches for 980 yards and a nation-best 18 TDs last season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s