FREDERICK, Colo. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into custody. Watt’s pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.

CBS Denver is reporting that Chris Watts, also 34-years-old, confessed to the killings. The station says investigators were seen removing items from the family’s home. A truck was also taken.

The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

#ShanannWattsInvestigation Update 1 of 3: In the evening hours of 8/15, The Frederick Police Department, with FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, has made an arrest in connection to the missing persons case involving Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste. — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 16, 2018

Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family’s safe return. He is now charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.

Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or her daughters.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)