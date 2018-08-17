BACK TO SCHOOLShare Photos Of Your Young Students Returning To Their Classes For The New School Year
REDONDO BEACH, California (CBSDFW.COM) – A police dog named Ammo, hit social media with its takedown of a jack-in-the-box puppet in Redondo Beach, California.

A video posted online shows the German Shepherd, who is one of four dogs serving in Redondo Beach K9 team, watching officer Kyle Lofstrom turning the toy’s handle before pouncing when the puppet springs from the lid and ripping the box from his hands.

Lofstrom, who filmed the video, wrote on Instagram: “I can’t tell if this means he likes his new toy or hates it.”

The video, which was also shared to social media by Redondo Beach K9 Team Facebook fan page, has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

