Filed Under:Andrew Schneck, Battle of Sabine Pass, Confederate, Protests, Richard Dowling, Union
The statue of Dick Dowling, which guards the entrance to Hermann Park on Cambridge Street, dates from 1905, and is the work of Frank A. Teich. (photo credit: Houston Parks And Recreation Department)

HOUSTON (AP) — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for attempting to blow up a Confederate statue last summer at a Houston park.

A federal judge on Friday also imposed a $10,000 fine against Andrew Schneck, who pleaded guilty in March to attempting to maliciously damage property receiving federal financial assistance.

Schneck was caught last August near a statue of Richard Dowling, a lieutenant in the Confederate army whose unit defeated a Union invasion force at the Battle of Sabine Pass in 1863.

Schneck was found holding two boxes with duct tape and wires as well as a bottle and a small tube containing compounds that tests later revealed were explosive materials.

The incident happened amid a wave of protests over Confederate monuments across the U.S.

 

 

