(CBSDFW.COM) – Strong storms, some of them severe, moved through North Texas Saturday evening, leaving behind damage and wet conditions for residents.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect in Denton and Dallas Counties in the early evening hours with reports of heavy rain and 50- to 60-mile-per-hour winds.

Carrollton police tweeted that multiple streets were underwater, and some areas were without power. They even reported downed power lines in the downtown square.

ALERT: Multiple streets are under water, power is out in some areas, tree limbs are in roadways, and some power lines are down in the @CarrolltonTX Downtown Square right now. In other words, stay off the roads until the storm passes! — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) August 19, 2018

High water in Carrollton was reported on Luna, LuAllen and Frankford, and Frankford and McCoy streets.

Over in North Richland Hills, strong storms left damage to homes in the 7300 block of Boca Raton and 8900 block of Runsfeld. One resident sent CBS 11 a photo of a fallen tree on their front lawn.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for Collin County later into the evening just before 8 p.m. Heavy rain was captured at The Star in Frisco.

In Plano, the city tweeted that residents would need to contact power companies in regards to outages.

For power outages in Plano, you will have to contact your power provider. The City of Plano does not provide electrical services and cannot report your outage. Be safe tonight everyone! — City of Plano (@cityofplanotx) August 19, 2018

The warning for Collin County was expected to expire at 8:45 p.m. Heavy lightning and wind gusts up to 60 mph were a big factor in this county and strong storm stretches near Anna and down to Melissa.

Radar estimates show a range of 3/4″ up to 2″ of rain has fallen through the evening in North Texas. Cities including Frisco, McKinney and Carrollton have seen the most rain.