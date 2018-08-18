WEATHERNorth Texas Rain | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCBS 11 Dallas Cowboys Postgame Show
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCowboys Special Edition
    11:30 PMBlue Bloods
    12:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, North Texas, severe thunderstorm warning, severe weather

(CBSDFW.COM) – Strong storms, some of them severe, moved through North Texas Saturday evening, leaving behind damage and wet conditions for residents.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect in Denton and Dallas Counties in the early evening hours with reports of heavy rain and 50- to 60-mile-per-hour winds.

Carrollton police tweeted that multiple streets were underwater, and some areas were without power. They even reported downed power lines in the downtown square.

High water in Carrollton was reported on Luna, LuAllen and Frankford, and Frankford and McCoy streets.

Over in North Richland Hills, strong storms left damage to homes in the 7300 block of Boca Raton and 8900 block of Runsfeld. One resident sent CBS 11 a photo of a fallen tree on their front lawn.

tree Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Tear Through North Texas

Fallen tree due to strong storms in North Richland Hills. (CBS11)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning went into effect for Collin County later into the evening just before 8 p.m. Heavy rain was captured at The Star in Frisco.

star Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Tear Through North Texas

Heavy rain at The Star in Frisco. (CBS11)

In Plano, the city tweeted that residents would need to contact power companies in regards to outages.

The warning for Collin County was expected to expire at 8:45 p.m. Heavy lightning and wind gusts up to 60 mph were a big factor in this county and strong storm stretches near Anna and down to Melissa.

Radar estimates show a range of 3/4″ up to 2″ of rain has fallen through the evening in North Texas. Cities including Frisco, McKinney and Carrollton have seen the most rain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s