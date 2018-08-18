ADDISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A small plane crashed has crashed at Addison airport, a city spokesperson says. There were three people on board, but their injuries are unknown.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C172 was taking off when it veered left while airborne and crashed.

According to the city, one person was taken to Medical City Plano. There has been no word on where the other two people were transported. Their conditions are currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated.