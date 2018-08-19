DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Catholic Diocese of Dallas has suspended a priest after allegations of sexual abuse, the bishop announced Sunday.

Bishop Edward J. Burns said Rev. Edmundo Paredes is no longer a part of St. Cecilia Catholic Church after learning about the allegations that occurred more than a decade ago. The church learned of these allegations in February.

Officials with the diocese filed a police report to start an investigation into the sexual abuse reports. Officials said three adults came forward with the allegations and said the abuse happened when they were were teenagers.

Investigators found the allegations to be credible.

The Diocese of Dallas suspended Paredes and said he is no longer allowed to function as a priest.

The diocese also learned there were reports of theft while Paredes was a priest at St. Cecilia. He admitted to financial misconduct with certain parish funds. The funds were found to not be related to the Catholic school or donations to the church’s rebuilding after a 2007 fire.

In a statement given to the St. Cecilia during Sunday mass, Bishop Burns said: