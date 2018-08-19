Police say a 16-month-old child died after his father beat and stabbed him at the Oak Forrest Apartments in Lewisville. (CBS11)

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A father beat and stabbed his 16-month-old son to death Sunday afternoon at a Lewisville apartment complex, police say.

Police responded to a stabbing call at around 12:40 p.m. at the Oak Forrest Apartments. Witnesses said a man was beating and stabbing a child in the courtyard of the complex. Shots fired were also reported at the apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a child with severe injuries and a man with a gunshot wound in his leg. Both were transported to hospitals.

Witnesses told police that the man was beating and stabbing the child and that one person shot the man in the leg to stop the assault.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was arrested, but the charges are currently unknown. The person who shot the man in the leg will not face charges.

Investigation into the child’s death is ongoing. Police say there have been no prior calls to the apartment and no reports involving the family and Child Protective Services.