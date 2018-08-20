HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas physician convicted of sexually assaulting a patient was sentenced to ten years probation on Friday.

Shafeeq Sheikh was working at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston when a woman was admitted for shortness of breath and wheezing.

She was kept overnight and sedated.

During that time police said Sheikh entered the room several times to sexually assault her.

The victim said she tried to call the nurses, but the alarm button was unplugged.

Sheikh admitted to having consensual, sexual contact with her according to the Houston Chronical.

He has lost his medical license and must register as a sex offender.

A jury of five women and seven men recommended the sentence that the judge is required by law to follow.