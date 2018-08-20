FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The victim of an armed robbery in Fort Worth said a gunman positioned him and his pregnant wife over a bathtub, execution style, while two accomplices gathered cash, computers, car keys and even the family dog.

The armed robbery was one of two at the Worthington Point apartments late Thursday night in the far south point of the city.

Fort Worth Police said in an email it was possibly the same suspects in each crime.

By Monday, Chad Killen’s retelling of the crime on his Facebook page had prompted thousands of comments and shares.

It prompted Crowley Police to respond that the case wasn’t theirs, because the department received so many inquiries over the weekend from concerned residents.

According to police records the crime happened just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday at the complex, near the intersection of I-35 W and FM 1187.

Killen said he was outside, about to go in for the night, when a large man came around the corner of his building, pointed a gun at him and told him to get down on the ground. Killen, who teaches martial arts, said he was prepared to put up a fight until two more people, also armed, followed right behind him.

Killen said the trio forced him into the apartment. His children who were asleep in the bedroom, weren’t hurt. Killen credited his wife with helping the situation, praying the entire time, and pointing the trio toward items in the apartment they could take.

“I thank them like you would never believe that they didn’t kill us,” Killen said. “I kissed my wife goodbye. Goodbye! You don’t get that back. You think it’s done.”

At the end of the robbery, he said his wife heard the female suspect mention she liked their dog Hannah, a Yorkie. When they felt safe to get up and look around, the dog was also gone.

The girl out of the three of ’em, was the most psychotic to me,” said Killen. “‘I want lemonade, oh you don’t have lemonade?’ Cursing my wife for that.”

A flyer distributed by the apartments described two men and one woman, with one of the men weighing over 300 pounds. All of them were wearing hoods pulled tightly over their faces.

A video Killen said was from an apartment security camera showed a dark colored SUV backing into a parking spot, waiting for another car to come in and open a gate. Killen said it was missing a rear bumper and had paper tags in the front.

Fort Worth police said a second set of victims may have had a phone stolen.

Police in Crowley said Monday they weren’t working any other crimes similar in nature to the robberies.