DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a crash involving five vehicles early Tuesday morning, two of which caught on fire. The incident happened at around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Marsh Lane and Townsend Road in northwest Dallas.

This actually began as a police chase. Officers were pursuing two juveniles who were suspected of driving a stolen car.

Some of the wrecked vehicles could be seen from the air, including a damaged police squad car. A white pickup truck with work equipment also appeared to be involved in the crash. Its equipment, including ladders and a gas tank, was scattered across Marsh Lane.

The two burned vehicles, a sedan and another pickup truck, came to a rest underneath a tree in a home’s front yard.

A total of seven people were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals — Parkland Hospital and Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. That includes two officers with the Dallas Police Department who were among those involved. But, thankfully, none of the patients are in life threatening condition.

Officers actually pulled some people out of the burning vehicles.

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent six rescue units, an EMS supervisor and heavy equipment to the scene. The injured were treated while the flames were extinguished.