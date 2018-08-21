Comments
Jason Williams, from Grand Prairie Parks invited the DFW Outdoorsman Team to join him on a bass fishing trip. So, we head out on Joe Pool Lake with Jason and our new friend, Blake Walker, whose family runs the Lynn Creek Marina and Oasis Restaurant. Jason has been helping CBS11 in planning for our August 11 “Pulling Together” event, and while working at Lynn Creek Park, we decided we had to take a break and do some fishing. So, we’re bass fishing at Joe Pool Lake, a “hidden gem” right here in the middle of the DFW area! Join us for this fun morning fishing trip, and check out the “Pulling Together” tug-o-war event to benefit Children’s Cancer Fund on Saturday, August 11th!