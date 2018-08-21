DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters spent the early morning hours battling a building fire behind a church in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood.

First responders had to call for backup at least once, bringing more fire engines to the scene in the 6900 block of Lake June Road.

Crews managed to contain most of the blaze fairly quickly, but once in a while flames could be seen shooting through the roof. Some of the heat from the fire was strapped inside, because that roof is metal.

The once 2-alarm fire was raised to 3-alarms because of the intense heat.

The burning building is vacant and sits behind the Faith Kingdom Church of God In Christ Church. Neighbors say while the building is not officially occupied, they have seen homeless people staying inside.

It was after 2:00 a.m. when a neighbor woke up and noticed a bright orange light around the corner. He says he got up, drove over, found the building on fire and called 911.

CBS 11 News crews saw a huge response from emergency workers, with some 80 firefighters from Dallas Fire Rescue fighting the blaze.

So far no injuries have been reported. A captain with DFR told CBS 11 that firefighters didn’t find anyone when they made an initial search inside the building.

Jose Vielma, the first person that spotted the fire, worries someone may have been staying inside the building. “In the past few months there’s been three different incidents where they’ve [police] came and had to take homeless [people] out,” he said. “They vary from 4 to 10 homeless at a time that stay in there.”

Firefighters will check inside the building again, when it is safe.

Investigators don’t yet know what sparked the fire.