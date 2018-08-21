DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At 90, Dallas Holocaust survivor Max Glauben shared horrors of the Holocaust… something he’s been doing for decades… but never like this.

“I didn’t have enough toes or fingers, to count the times I spoke,” he shared, while telling his story once again at a local production studio. “I’ve been doing it about 40 years.”

Glauben has been telling students, museum visitors, civic groups and just about anyone who asks, how he survived the Warsaw ghetto and five German concentration camps.

“When we were liberated, we were on a death march that was supposed to destroy us, or kill us,” recalls Glauben. “Qalking from the 16th of April to the 23rd without food. We were left on a little hilly place, surrounded by machine guns and all the Germans fled.”

But, now, holographic technology will showcase Glauben’s lived history of the Holocaust in an amazing way.

“I think it’s going to be a one of a kind experience,” says Mary Pat Higgins, President & CEO of the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. “People will come away so moved and inspired.”

Through a project with USC Shoah Foundation, holographic technology will turn Glauben’s story into an interactive learning tool, with visitors posing questions prompted by museum exhibits.

“They’ll get to have a conversation with Max,” says USC Shoah Foundation Program Manager Kia Hays, “to maybe ask Max a question they might have had about the Warsaw ghetto after going through that or they might have had about the camps, or survival or coping…and get an answer and really connect with him on a very personal level.”

Glauben’s hologram will be featured in ‘The Dimensions in Testimony Theater,’ the crown jewel of the new museum now under construction in Dallas’ West End.

“I think in our world today when prejudice and hatred is growing, and is an every day part of our lives, it’s more important than ever to learn from our survivors,” says Higgins.

The museum is slated to open in September of 2019.

“I hope that by me giving my testimony, and telling people, educating people, and making them witnesses that this might be prevented. Another holocaust might be prevented,” says Glauben.