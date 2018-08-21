SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas sheriff’s deputy who was jailed on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted a 4-year-old girl and threatened her mother with deportation has died from an apparent suicide.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says 47-year-old Jose Nunez died Monday at the jail in nearby Karnes. It says he appears to have killed himself, but it didn’t say how or where in the jail he did it.

Nunez was a 10-year veteran with Bexar County assigned to the jail when he was arrested in June on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the mother from Guatemala took her daughter to a fire station earlier this year after the child cried out for help.

The Sheriff said the assaults may have been going on for months or even years and that Nunez threatened the mother with deportation if she reported him.

