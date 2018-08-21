DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who was struck by falling scaffolding at a Backstreet Boys concert at WinStar World Casino and Resort is sharing her story and seeking answers from the casino about what actually happened during the incident.

Brandy Tittle was knocked unconscious and has a concussion, a swollen face and blurry vision. She considers what happened to her to be a near-death experience as everyone involved still tries to figure how all of this occurred.

“It was me and my two best friends. We decided to go and make a girls trip out of it…” said Tittle.

Tittle’s black eye shows how the incident affected her — and it could have been much worse.

“It hit me right on top of my head,” said Tittle as she pointed to the injury.

She waited in line for the Backstreet Boys concert Saturday when the sky got dark.

“It just looked like a normal storm coming through. It didn’t seem like anything bad,” said Tittle.

WinStar and witnesses confirmed that security told the crowd waiting for the concert to seek shelter as rain started to fall.

“‘How bad is it going to be?’ He said, ‘Honestly, it is not going to be that bad… just a bunch of rain.’ But since there is lightning, they have to say something,” said Tittle.

As the rain got heavier, people used promotional tarps to shield themselves. The wind started gusting.

“I remember looking at my friend and I told her, ‘I’m scared. I want to leave.’ — and we could not. There was nowhere to go,” said Tittle.

The scaffolding at the entrance of the concert fell on the crowd, injuring 14 people.

“I never saw it coming. I just felt a big whoosh come over my head and then white noise,” said Tittle.

Concertgoers were panicking as medics rushed to help the crowd.

“People were screaming, running around, crying… looking for their friends,” said Tittle.

In a statement, WinStar blamed 70- to 80-mph winds for the fallen scaffolding. However, according to the National Weather Service, winds topped out at 50 mph which isn’t enough to consider weather to be severe.

The casino is still investigating the scaffolding and its support. Officials did say they have protocol in place to meet code for the venue before any event.

Several victims have hired a lawyer.