DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Animal Services is encouraging residents to take precaution after two deceased bats found in Northeast Dallas tested positive for rabies.

The first bat was found On Wednesday, August 15, at the 7200 block of Coronado Avenue.

On Saturday, August 18, DAS was notified that a second bat was found at the 7500 block of Benedict Drive.

DAS promptly sent the bats to the Texas Department of State Health Services to be tested for rabies; both bats tested positive.

Animal Service Officers are currently working to notify citizens who reside near these two locations of the rabies cases and ensure no human or pets were exposed to the rabid bats.

If you believe you or someone you know may have come into contact with the bats found in, please call Dallas Animal Services at 214-670-8313 and seek medical attention immediately.

This is the first lab-confirmed rabies case in Dallas County this year.

Resident should not touch wild animals at any time.

Signs of rabies in mammals include lethargy, fever, vomiting, anorexia, paralysis, seizures, abnormal behavior (example: nocturnal animals appearing during the day, lack of fear of humans), aggressive behavior and foaming at the mouth.

