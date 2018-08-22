  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

James Matthew Cole, 64, of Lacombe, was sentenced Monday to 99 years in prison. (photo credit: St. Tammany/Washington Parish DA's Office)

COVINGTON, La. (CBSDFW/AP) — An investigation by the sheriff’s offices in Rockwall and St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana led to the arrest and conviction of a 64-year-old Louisiana man for raping and otherwise sexually abusing a child.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery says in a news release Tuesday that a judge gave James Matthew Cole of Lacombe the maximum sentence for sexual battery — 99 years — of someone less than 13 years old, second-degree rape and molesting a juvenile.

The sexual battery charge carried 99 years, the others 40 years each. All are to be served simultaneously.

A St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Cole on Aug. 10. The girl said he fondled her for at least two years, starting when she was 9 or 10 years old, and raped her starting in September 2015.

The sheriff’s offices in Rockwall arranged for a forensic interview of a possible victim who lived in North Texas.

They then conducted the forensic interview on their behalf.

 

 

 

 

