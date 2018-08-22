Travis Frederick #70 returns to the locker room after the Dallas Cowboys Rookie Minicamp afternoon session at the Dallas Cowboys Valley Ranch Headquarters on May 10, 2013 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced Wednesday he was diagnosed with the auto immune disease, Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Frederick released the following statement where he said he’s “very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future.”

“After a very extensive examination and discovery process over the past few weeks, I have been diagnosed with having Guillain Barre Syndrome which is an auto immune disease. In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition, and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective. I will continue these treatments over the next few days. I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage. My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a time table for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible.

“I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my teammates and the Cowboys organization have provided me and my family with tremendous support.”

Frederick, 27, was drafted 31st overall out of Wisconsin by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He’s been chosen for the Pro Bowl four times.

The Mayo Clinic explains Gullian-Barre this way:

Guillain-Barre syndrome often begins with tingling and weakness starting in your feet and legs and spreading to your upper body and arms. In about half of people with the disorder, symptoms begin in the arms or face. As Guillain-Barre syndrome progresses, muscle weakness can evolve into paralysis.

