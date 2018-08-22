More than 350,000 people died from opioid overdoses from 1999 – 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (photo credit: Denton Police Department)

Denton (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department Narcotics Unit, with assistance from Special Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration busted a delivery driver who was stealing packages of bulk shipments of opiate-based prescription medication en route to pharmaceutical distributors in the area.

They seized drugs with an estimated street value of $1.5 million from the home of freight delivery driver Floyd Wagner.

Also seized was a large cache of weapons and stolen items from a home in the 3500 block of Mustang Drive and a storage facility in the 1200 block of Fort Worth Drive in the City of Denton.

Investigators said Wagner stole packages of bulk shipments of opiate-based prescription medication en route to pharmaceutical distributors in the area. Investigators conducted surveillance of his residence on Mustang Drive as well as a storage facility he frequented on Fort Worth Dr, eventually finding evidence of the package thefts discarded by the suspect.

Following a controlled purchase of illegal prescription medication from Wagner, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Wagner and his live-in girlfriend Brook Neal along with search warrants for the residence and storage units.

The search warrants yielded more than 120,000 pharmaceutical pills (including Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Morphine, Fentanyl, and Dilaudid), 14 firearms (6 of which were stolen), U.S. currency, and hundreds of items of stolen property.

More than 350,000 people died from opioid overdoses from 1999 – 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.