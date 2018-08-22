DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas school’s food pantry is growing its mission.

A new “Peace Pantry” just opened. It’s on track to feed dozens of families this school year.

“We want our students to have nice full bellies and come to school ready to learn,” says Geneva Heights Elementary School Principal Bert Hart.

The original peace pantry started at Woodrow Wilson High School. It’s now branched out to its third location at Geneva Heights Elementary.

Nurses, counselors and teachers, like Mary Simpson, help identify hungry students.

“We let them know that on Friday, we have a gift we’d like to give to their families. And they’re always so excited,” says Special Education teacher Mary Simpson.

A team of volunteer moms stuff each bag with canned goods, granola bars and pasta for the students and their families.

“We have neighborhood kids collecting food at their birthday parties, instead of presents. We have kids going around collecting food in their neighborhoods,” explains parent and volunteer, Jasmin Medin.

Dallas ISD students get free breakfast and lunch. For many – these are their only meals of the day.

“As a parent, I get edgy with my kids when I’m hungry. I couldn’t imagine if I was worried about them eating – and myself, and where our next meal would come from,” says parent, Lydia Wright.

Backpacks are returned Monday to be refilled with more food.

“It’s just overwhelming. It makes me tear up a little bit – how much the community has come together to support these kids,” says volunteer Kippy Clapp.

Anyone who wants to contribute, can drop off food at Geneva Heights Elementary at 2911 Delmar Ave, Dallas, TX 75206.

You can also check out the Peace Pantry’s Amazon shopping list here.