AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott has announced additional funding for the Houston-area community where a teenage gunman fatally shot eight students and two substitute teachers.

Abbott said in a statement Wednesday that $1.5 million will be given to the City of Santa Fe for a “resiliency center” that will serve as a “focal point for the city’s mental health response.” Another $300,000 is earmarked for the school district to provide counseling services to students, employees, and administration members suffering from trauma after the shooting at Sana Fe High School in May.

City of Santa Fe & @SantaFeISD receives grant for the development of a long-term resiliency center and additional school and community counseling services. https://t.co/5y8wklYOds pic.twitter.com/OMMInMbAhS — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) August 22, 2018

The criminal justice division of the governor’s office to this point has awarded nearly $6 million to Santa Fe, surrounding communities and state agencies involved in crisis response and related work.

Other money set aside in the wake of the shooting at Santa Fe High includes $1.5 million for increased security.