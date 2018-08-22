GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grapevine have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say impersonated a police officer and pulled over a woman driving in the city.

Raimond Jett Nutz has been charged with one count of impersonating a public servant.

Police say a lot of time and work went into identifying Nutz, who is accused of making the fake police stop on June 26.

A woman was pulled over on State Highway 26 by a person in a white Ford Crown Victoria, with flashing red and blue lights on the dash. She told police the man was wearing a baggy uniform, that didn’t have a specific police department designation, and didn’t have a sidearm.

The man allegedly told her she was being stopped because she was speeding, but said he wouldn’t write her a ticket if she paid him money. Doubting that the man was a real police officer the woman ultimately drove away and was not harmed.

After police were alerted, investigators began looking for other reports of a man posing as an officer, reviewing surveillance video from the area and looking for witnesses. They got a lead after questioning workers at a business that hires security officers to work at their property.

Ultimately the victim identified Nutz, 24, from a photo lineup and police in Crowley arrested him on August 15.

Nutz was released after posting $2,500 bond.

Police say anyone who is pulled over and feels that something is wrong should call 911.